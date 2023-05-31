YOUR SAY: Voice to Parliament opinions 'flying around like missiles'

While the many voices of respected advocates are hailing the referendum as a triumph of positive Australian values, it is a tragedy that the atmosphere has become so dangerous and volatile. There is a jarring dissonance between the language of 'generous invitation and gentle spirits' and the reality of bandwagons being driven furiously down the pavements, mowing down the sincere questioning of reasonable Australians.
There is a natural impatience from those whose families suffer, just as those who work for change in aged care and mental health, injustices against refugees and people with disabilities, but it would be a tragedy if the referendum left us more divided than we have been before and more fearful of offering a range of perspectives because of righteous intolerance. Many would imagine that sports and faith groups might be hesitant to offer their shattered credentials to commend a particular outcome apart from the hope of 'level playing fields' and a 'fair go'. It is curious that in other public contests such as the marriage equality debate our sporting and faith groups with identical infallible unquestioning certainly seemed opposed in a fight to the death over matters of conscience.
The opportunity of national leadership given under our system of government affords the flexible option of legislation without permanent constitutional amendment. Equality is a strong navigational principle when referring to the treatment of all people under our constitution. People of every political persuasion, of every faith and sporting code, of every culture and industry obviously have good reasons to differ, but it is becoming dangerous within our formerly tolerant and pluralistic society to ask questions and to express sincerely held opinions for fear of swift reprisal. The safeguards of our democracy suddenly seem provisional.
The declarations flying around like missiles are already disfiguring our social and political landscape. Regardless of where we currently stand on the referendum it is perfectly clear that unlike the aspirational claims of a well-known anthem, we are many, but we are certainly not one.
