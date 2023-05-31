YOUR SAY: Voice to Parliament opinions 'flying around like missiles'

There is a natural impatience from those whose families suffer, just as those who work for change in aged care and mental health, injustices against refugees and people with disabilities, but it would be a tragedy if the referendum left us more divided than we have been before and more fearful of offering a range of perspectives because of righteous intolerance. Many would imagine that sports and faith groups might be hesitant to offer their shattered credentials to commend a particular outcome apart from the hope of 'level playing fields' and a 'fair go'. It is curious that in other public contests such as the marriage equality debate our sporting and faith groups with identical infallible unquestioning certainly seemed opposed in a fight to the death over matters of conscience.