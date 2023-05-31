The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Voice to Parliament opinions 'flying around like missiles'

May 31 2023
St Matthew's Albury rector Father Peter MacLeod-Miller is concerned by the nature of the public debate over the Voice to Parliament referendum. Picture by Mark Jesser
Voice sadly put us in a 'sorry' state

While the many voices of respected advocates are hailing the referendum as a triumph of positive Australian values, it is a tragedy that the atmosphere has become so dangerous and volatile. There is a jarring dissonance between the language of 'generous invitation and gentle spirits' and the reality of bandwagons being driven furiously down the pavements, mowing down the sincere questioning of reasonable Australians.

