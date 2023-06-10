An industrial zone building in central Wodonga sold for $790,000 at auction on Friday, June 9, after solid bidding from six parties.
The 736-square metre, three-bedroom property at 3 Hovell Street was a "successful outcome".
Real estate agent Oscar Dixon, of Dixon Commercial Real Estate, said the successful bidder owned a plumbing business next door, so it was a fitting purchase.
"We expected less for the property, so we are very happy with the outcome, as are the vendor and buyer," he said.
"It's a good acquisition for the buyer."
New owner Rick Doyle said he was happy with the price "given it could have gone either way".
"The markets are a bit funny at the moment," he said.
"Buying the property is so I can have more space, and it's an expansion.
"The growth in the commercial market at the moment is massive.
"There's not many blocks around in central Wodonga like this."
Mr Dixon said the residence plus shedding was the perfect "industrial precinct ready for immediate development".
A property on Pemberton Street in Albury opened with a vendor bid of $520,000 and attracted interest, before it was passed in at $525,000 after one bid on Saturday, June 10.
The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home boasted period features and ornate ceilings throughout, which were constructed in 1949 and made with solid, unique period-style bricks.
