Industrial zone building sells for $790,000 in central Wodonga

By Sophie Else
Updated June 10 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:00pm
A good crowd showed up for the Friday auction, bought by business owner Rick Doyle who owns a plumbing business next door. Picture by Tara Trewhella.
An industrial zone building in central Wodonga sold for $790,000 at auction on Friday, June 9, after solid bidding from six parties.

