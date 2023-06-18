Community projects still have the chance to donate $500 as part of the Border Trust Community Foundation Give500 campaign.
Organisers have urged those interested to get in quick, with only two weeks until nominations close.
Three stand-out community projects will be chosen for the collective giving grants in 2023.
Winning applications for the grants will be chosen by the committee and the community.
These would then be announced at a "pitch night" scheduled for November.
"Our focus is local," executive officer Sue Gold said.
"Any donations that come to us are distributed into the community, and those donations stay 100 per cent local.
"We're about connecting our donors and supporters and bringing their generosity to community groups who can then do great stuff."
Ms Gold said the trust would be "thrilled" to get another 20 or so donors within the next two weeks.
Ms Gold said it was amazing seeing the projects unfold in the lead-up to the pitch night.
"It's all about community," she said.
"It's also about the generosity of community helping people with a great cause and a great project to bring it to life. This is just one way that people can be really confident that their donation stays local and that is what makes a difference."
In first place last year was Albury's PCYC, which was awarded $18,000 to expand its program and target families experiencing financial hardship.
Runners-up Sisters who SHINE from the Petaurus Education Group and the Embrace Albury-Wodonga Youth Activation Project from the Body Confident Collection each received $3000.
