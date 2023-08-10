VICTORIAN Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan will be the keynote speaker when a Bush Summit is held at The Cube in Wodonga next week.
The Transport and Infrastructure Minister will join basketball great Lauren Jackson and Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie in the line-up for the event.
Organised by News Corp, the gathering is officially known as the Herald Sun Bush Summit and it follows similar forums held by the company in NSW over the past five years.
Griffith hosted the 2022 edition which attracted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Labor leader will again speak when this year's NSW summit is held in Tamworth on Friday August 11.
Due to next week being a parliamentary sitting week in Victoria, Premier Daniel Andrews was unavailable to participate in Wodonga's get-together.
Issues on the agenda for the gathering include transport, infrastructure, energy transition and agribusiness.
Other speakers will include Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren, member for Indi Helen Haines, Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra and Business Women Albury-Wodonga chair Desiree Georgiou.
The occasion is designed at bolstering regional communities through the pursuit of changes from governments to aid country areas.
It will run from 9am to 12.30pm and be streamed at bushsummit.com.au and broadcast on the Sky News Regional television station.
