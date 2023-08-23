A woman remains under police guard in Wodonga hospital after allegedly carjacking two people with weapons after meeting them on Tinder and a dating site.
The victim of last week's incident in Albury allegedly had a knife held to his throat while in his vehicle before the car was stolen and torched.
A court heard a 20-year-old woman, who remains in custody in Wodonga, met the man on a dating site before meeting up last Wednesday.
It's alleged the woman told the man to drive to South Albury early Thursday morning.
He began to fear for his safety while on Townsend Street but was reassured everything was fine.
The man allegedly had a knife held to his throat about 3.15am and his vehicle stolen.
The victim got out and the woman - who may have had assistance from another man - drove away in the car.
The Suzuki Vitara was gutted by fire on the Lincoln Causeway in Wodonga about 2am on Friday.
Police searched an Ebden Street home in South Albury about 1.30pm on Friday.
The Albury officers seized electronic items and other property, which will undergo a forensic examination.
The woman was arrested in Wodonga, where she had spent years wanted over an similar but unrelated armed carjacking in Wangaratta in 2018.
She was just 15 when she met the 20-year-old Springdale Heights victim on Tinder.
The girl claimed to be 20 and sought a lift to Wangaratta in November of that year.
The man picked the girl up in his red utility and drove to a unit on Irving Street.
The victim was hit with a pole multiple times by Tyson Craig, including four or five blows to his head.
The victim put his hands up and continued to be struck.
The 20-year-old man was in extreme pain as he was struck in the face, and yelled out for Craig to stop.
The attack continued in the doorway of the property, and the blows led to the man throwing out his keys.
Stacey Robinson took the keys and got into the utility with the then 15-year-old girl.
The pair travelled on back roads to Albury, and the ute was torched on Davey Road at Table Top.
The man had several deep lacerations, swollen hands, welts, and lost hearing in his right ear for several months.
The Victorian court on Tuesday heard she continued to commit serious offences in Albury while remaining wanted over the Wangaratta armed carjacking.
Senior Constable Bianca Whiteman said police had "significant concerns in relation to the behaviour she displays upon innocent victims on social media".
"She tends to target innocent people," she said in opposing bail.
"There's a significant risk this will continue."
The court heard the now 20-year-old, who is in Wodonga hospital under police guard due to a gallbladder issue, would be extradited to Albury to face the fresh armed carjacking charges once she is well enough to leave hospital.
The woman sought bail over the 2018 incident Tuesday, but abandoned the application on Wednesday.
She instead admitted to her involvement in the incident and was placed on a good behaviour bond.
The court heard she would remain in hospital for the foreseeable future, and it remains unclear when police will seek to extradite her back to NSW.
Albury police continue to investigate last week's carjacking.
