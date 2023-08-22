All weekend train seats on the Albury line will be reserved under a trial set up in response to the popularity of the service.
Under the trial, if all seats are booked on a service, passengers can then choose to buy an unreserved ticket, which alerts them that they may have to stand for some or all of their journey.
Passengers may also have the option to travel on an overflow coach, on services where these are available.
The trial is due to start from September 2 and run until late November.
Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll, who announced the trial on Tuesday, August 22, said a recent survey of weekend passengers by V/Line found more than 70 per cent supported a move to reservation-only seating on these Albury line trains.
"Now we're ensuring passengers have more certainty about when seats will be available on the busiest services," Mr Carroll said.
"By asking V/Line to trial reservation-only seating on Saturday and Sunday services, we're giving passengers peace of mind when they book their travel."
Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said it was an important move for passengers.
"It will help them get to where they need to go and have certainty about their seat during busy times," she said.
The government said V/Line would keep Albury line passengers updated as details of the seating reservations trial were finalised to give people advanced notice of the change.
Once implemented, V/Line will closely monitor this trial.
