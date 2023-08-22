The Border Mail
V/Line to trial more reserved weekend train seats on Albury line

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated August 23 2023 - 8:06am, first published 7:30am
Train travel from Albury has become more popular since the regional fare cap was introduced in late March. Picture by Mark Jesser
Train travel from Albury has become more popular since the regional fare cap was introduced in late March. Picture by Mark Jesser

All weekend train seats on the Albury line will be reserved under a trial set up in response to the popularity of the service.

