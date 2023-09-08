See for yourself the sky-high ceilings, wrap-around verandahs with water views and sweeping staircases one would expect to find in a homestead formerly owned by Oscar-winning Hollywood royalty.
Locals Steven and Jenny Larkin, who purchased Carinya Homestead from Mel Gibson and his family in 2016, are selling up to retire, travel and "smell the roses".
For them, the glitz and glam was far from the Kiewa Valley property's main appeal.
"We bought it off the Gibson family seven years ago to complement our beef Angus enterprise," Mr Larkin said.
"The extensive river frontage, that was a huge drawcard."
Which is not at all surprising, considering the property has 800 metres of that direct frontage to Kiewa River.
Advertised by selling agents Corcoran and Parker, inspections are "strictly by appointment only" - however you can see the property for yourself in the video below:
Mrs Larkin decided to make use of the homestead's plentiful space and calm ambience to run a popular B&B-style accommodation business.
The pair said the success of the accommodation hustle came without a fame-powered boost, saying the Mad Max star's connection wasn't advertised.
Close to Mount Beauty, Mount Bogong, Falls Creek snow resort and the Albury airport, and just a three-and-a-half hour drive from Melbourne, the homestead is within reach to important services and recreational spaces off-farm.
Carinya Homestead was once part of the much larger 'Beartooth' holding owned by the Gibson family, who undertook extensive renovations during their tenure from the 1980s.
"We can understand why the Gibsons chose this location to build this large family home," Mr Larkin said.
"I'm not a movie star, and they have their own reasons why they want to pick a site like this - but it's a very peaceful setting on a quiet country road."
According to an article published in the Border Mail on October 9, 2004, titled 'Gibson to sell off his farms', Carinya was the actor's first purchase of land in the area.
He purchased the Macintyre family property in 1984, and he and his wife Robyn brought their children to live there occasionally in the early years.
Another of his Kiewa Valley properties, Springbank, was sold for over $5 million in 2016.
The Larkins spared no expense in making their own improvements once they claimed ownership of the Carinya Homestead.
One such adjustment was fencing off the river from livestock, creating a swimming and fishing spot at a beach-like section of the bank.
"Our family has gathered at the homestead over the years, creating many fond memories of events, from weddings to family reunions, grandchildren's birthday parties, you name it," Mr Larkin said.
The immaculate and original two-storey, red brick residence has grand proportions - including six bedrooms and three bathrooms - and provided the perfect backdrop for those special family milestones.
As well as family getaways and group staycations for those looking to holiday in country style.
The massive kitchen and dining area has space for a sixteen-seater dining table, and the wide verandahs and a shaded timber deck offer incredible views across Kiewa River.
