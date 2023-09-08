The Border Mail
Hollywood movie star Mel Gibson's former Kiewa Valley, Gundowring residence, Carinya Homestead, up for sale

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
Updated September 9 2023 - 9:13am, first published 9:00am
Steven and Jenny Larkin, who purchased the property from Mel Gibson and his family in 2016, are now selling up to retire, travel, and "smell the roses". Picture supplied.
Steven and Jenny Larkin, who purchased the property from Mel Gibson and his family in 2016, are now selling up to retire, travel, and "smell the roses". Picture supplied.

See for yourself the sky-high ceilings, wrap-around verandahs with water views and sweeping staircases one would expect to find in a homestead formerly owned by Oscar-winning Hollywood royalty.

