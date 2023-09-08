The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Site of Doug Dyde's Produce Store in Albury sells in auction contest

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dyde leans against a wall and watches keenly as his former store is auctioned. His wife Colleen is to the left of the image. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Doug Dyde leans against a wall and watches keenly as his former store is auctioned. His wife Colleen is to the left of the image. Picture by Tara Trewhella

THE former home of Doug Dyde's Produce Store in central Albury has sold at auction for a price that exceeded expectations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.