The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Mabelle Strauss draws on own lockdown experiences in Aimee Chan's stage show

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated September 8 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Niki Strauss, Aimee Chan and Mabelle Strauss, 12, team up on The Happy Mask, which is being presented at schools around Albury. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Niki Strauss, Aimee Chan and Mabelle Strauss, 12, team up on The Happy Mask, which is being presented at schools around Albury. Picture by Tara Trewhella

MABELLE Strauss remembers COVID-19 lockdown like yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.