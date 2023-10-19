Wodonga's Elijah Hollands will face court on a drug possession charge.
Less than 24 hours after being reunited with brother Ollie at Carlton, it was revealed Hollands would face Southport Magistrates Court on October 31.
In a statement on Thursday evening, Carlton said it was aware of the incident which led to the charges, which took place when he was a Gold Coast Suns player.
"The club was notified last month by Hollands, who was a Gold Coast Suns player at the time, given its existing interest in bringing him to the football club," a statement from the Blues said.
"An informed decision was then made to proceed with the recruitment and the club will now provide the necessary support to Hollands.
"He will commence pre-season training upon its scheduled resumption in November.
"As the matter is currently before the courts, the club will make no further comment at this time."
The 21-year-old played in the Suns' VFL premiership against Werribee in September before being traded to the Blues on Wednesday night.
He played 14 AFL games for the Suns in three seasons, after being taken at pick seven in the 2020 draft.
"All players receive extensive education on the AFL's Illicit Drugs Policy and are fully aware of the behaviours and standards expected of them as AFL players," the Suns said in a statement.
"The AFL Integrity Unit have been made aware and are in the process of conducting their own investigation."
The AFL Players' Association said "Elijah, like any member, will continue to have access to our support programs and services".
