One of the NRL's unsung heroes has revealed he started his career in Albury.
Dylan Edwards was born in the Border city, but it wasn't known publicly he started school here until quizzed on his background during the Australian rugby league team's visit to the region.
"I lived here until I was six or seven and then moved to Dorrigo (64kms west of Coffs Harbour)," he offered at the first training session at Lavington Sportsground No. 2 on Sunday.
"I went to Albury North Public for my first couple of years.
"This is where I started playing footy and cricket as well, I can't remember a great deal, just playing footy with my brother."
The 27-year-old's revelation will endear him to the sports-loving Albury-Wodonga community, but he couldn't be more highly respected in the sport.
Edwards is arguably the NRL's fittest player and has blossomed into one of the game's elite players.
"All the boys from Penrith say he's the fittest at the club and he goes all day," Australian captain James Tedesco explained.
"He's been a big part of Penrith's success over the last three years, what they've been able to do is just amazing.
"It's been nice to meet him in camp, I'd never really met him before, to see him get his first game (against Samoa) was great and he played really well."
The Panthers equalled a 40-year record earlier this month when they claimed a third successive premiership with a 26-24 win over Brisbane, considered one of the game's greatest grand finals.
Parramatta was the last club to snare a hat-trick from 1981-83, boasting a handful of superstars, including halves Peter Sterling and Brett Kenny.
Interestingly Edwards, who won the Clive Churchill Medal in last year's grand final win over Parramatta, didn't dominate at junior level when he first arrived at the Panthers a decade ago.
"In my younger years I made the group sides, that sort of thing, but when I moved to Sydney I didn't get automatically selected for the Panthers' side, so I had to work pretty hard and lucky to be where I am," he offered.
The Kangaroos will have Tuesday off training, ahead of their clash against a red-hot New Zealand in Melbourne on Saturday.
The Kiwis destroyed World Cup runner-up Samoa 50-0 last Saturday.
