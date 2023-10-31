Lavington quicks Dave Tassell and Luke Docherty are set to return in time for one of the season's most anticipated clashes.
The premiership pacemen are recovering from injuries and have not bowled since the grand final win over St Patrick's in March.
However, captain Tassell is confident both he and Docherty will be fit and firing by the time the Panthers face Corowa at Ball Park on November 18.
Dan Christian and Dan Smith are both due to be in the Corowa side that day, with Big Bash champion and global T20 star Christian taking part in a Q&A after the match as part of the the club's gala event.
Tassell, having eased himself back into action through B-grade, was named in Lavington's A-grade side for the first time on Saturday but did not bat or bowl.
"I'm hoping to have a little bowl next week," he said.
"That bursitis came back from last year and I've got a torn tendon in my shoulder.
"There's not much I can really do except rehab it and try to build back a bit of strength.
"Yes, it's a pain, but it's come along really well in the last two or three weeks.
"I'm doing strength and conditioning with Sam Hargreave at O-Health three times a week.
"I'm on paternity leave so I've got heaps of time to do it!
"I'm working really hard on it and I'll be back bowling next week.
"It might only be a couple of overs but that's what it'll look like for the short-term anyway."
Docherty, meanwhile, missed 10 weeks of last season with a stress fracture before making up for lost time by playing a key role in the run to the grand final.
However, he's having to be patient again.
"Doc has got a hip issue but he's hoping to be back in about two weeks," Tassell said.
"It was actually looking like it was going to be worse, that he was going to be out for about six or seven but he got some good news the other day.
"So we should hopefully be back around the same time, bowling properly, just in time for the showdown at Corowa."
Lavington and Corowa have both won three of their first four matches.
