Police forums a chance to raise crime concerns in Wodonga and Wangaratta

Community crime forums will be held in Wodonga and Wangaratta next week, with after-hours policing at smaller stations like Rutherglen, Beechworth and Tallangatta one of the issues expected to be raised.
An event will be held at The Cube in Wodonga from midday on Wednesday, November 8, and at the Oaks Wangaratta Function Centre from 9.30am the next day.
A large number of police, including high-ranking officers, are expected to discuss trends in crime and crime prevention, road policing, drugs and drug crime, and family violence.
Business leaders and other community members have been invited, and members of the public can attend to raise issues.
Wodonga Inspector Paul Henry said police from North East towns would front a panel and be able to answer any questions flagged by attendees.
"I think crime, road trauma, we talk about all those issues day in, day out," he said.
"I think one of the main topics will be about how we provide policing services to the communities of Rutherglen, Beechworth and Tallangatta after-hours as those communities get bigger."
Inspector Henry said the most common offence in the Wodonga region was theft from motor vehicle incidents.
"It's our biggest contributor to crime here," he said.
"Our crimes against the person are really low, but theft from motor vehicle offences are around 20 to 25 per cent of all offences.
"It gives an idea how much property crime impacts the community."
Those thefts can have a flow on effect when items like credit cards are stolen and used.
Inspector Henry said by contrast, about non-family violence assaults made up about 2 percent of all offences in the Wodonga area.
Organisers have issued about 100 invites to the Wodonga forum and are keen to get as many attendees as possible.
Tickets to both events are free and can be found by searching Eventbright for Wodonga Policing Neighbourhood Forum and Wangaratta Policing Neighbourhood Forum.
