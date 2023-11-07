The Border Mail
Police say illegal silver pistol used in alleged Thurgoona attempted murder

Updated November 7 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 4:44pm
Further details have emerged in an alleged attempted murder case, which police say involved an unregistered silver revolver pistol.

