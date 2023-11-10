The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

MP Sussan Ley flags private-public partnership for Albury hospital

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 10 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sussan Ley give her thoughts on the Albury hospital redevelopment and her plan for private involvement while at the Lauren Jackson stadium. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Sussan Ley give her thoughts on the Albury hospital redevelopment and her plan for private involvement while at the Lauren Jackson stadium. Picture by Tara Trewhella

SUSSAN Ley wants the NSW and Victorian governments to consider having a private-public partnership to bolster funding for the upgrade of Albury hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.