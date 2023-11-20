YOUR SAY: Ley's hospital idea 'definitely the way to move forward'

An open letter to Farrer MP Sussan Ley: Just so you get "some" positive feedback, I am in full support of your private investors' collaboration of interests with the governments and adding to their funding, in a combined suggestion for the Albury-Wodonga hospital new single site.
To me, your proposal is "practical" and by the sounds of your commentary, proven successful in precedent cases elsewhere. It is obviously not a political point scoring exercise. From the moment I started reading your proposal in The Border Mail, I knew it was the best idea any individual has presented to the debate. It gave me hope, with the states' bipartisan collaboration, this is definitely the way to move forward.
On the reverse side, the Labor governments of NSW and Victoria's response to pull your head in Sussan, is quite insulting and disrespectful. It is not looking for solutions, it's not open minded, and it certainly is not collaborating with its constituents it represents and is elected to serve. The NSW and Victorian government have clearly jumped on this opportunity to score political points.
Sussan on the other hand is clearly demonstrating political professionalism, listening to the people she is elected to serve, and is a result of experience gained through years and years of serving her constituents, practically, successfully and with genuine integrity.
However, if the Liberal government were in power in the federal arena, just imagine the potential for actually getting a new single site hospital in Albury. Their political point scoring would most likely be the opposite, to suck up to the federal government in bilateral engagement. (Gotta love the political environment the genuine individuals have to suffer and operate in. "Love is a Battlefield", if you love genuinely being a politician).
Let the Hansard reflect my words invoking a very wise man from the past: "May God Save the Queen (of Farrer), for nothing, nothing will save the Governor(s in) General (of NSW and Victorian Labor parties)".
It's poignantly ironic to invoke a past Labor leader's words, in defence of an equally historically significant present day and current Liberal leader.
