The Border Mail
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Ley's hospital idea 'definitely the way to move forward'

By Letters to the Editor
November 21 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury deputy chief executive Bradley Ferris talks with Farrer MP Sussan Ley during a tour of Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on November 10. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Albury deputy chief executive Bradley Ferris talks with Farrer MP Sussan Ley during a tour of Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on November 10. Picture by Tara Trewhella

MP's idea deserved more respect

An open letter to Farrer MP Sussan Ley: Just so you get "some" positive feedback, I am in full support of your private investors' collaboration of interests with the governments and adding to their funding, in a combined suggestion for the Albury-Wodonga hospital new single site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.