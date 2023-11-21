A former open cut quarry in the North East is being used for excess material from Victoria's biggest landslip in more than 40 years.
Major Road Projects Victoria revealed in a statement that material is being placed at various approved locations, including the Wermatong Pit at Tawonga, which is being remediated in partnership with Alpine Shire Council and Parks Victoria.
"What was once an open cut gravel quarry is gradually being filled to reflect a more natural environment," the statement read.
"The warmer weather and more favourable ground conditions means we've been able to increase productivity and cart more material from the landslip."
Bogong High Plains Road will remain open between Falls Creek and Mount Beauty, but traffic may be halted traffic at certain stages.
Community information sessions will be held at Falls Creek and Mount Beauty on Tuesday, November 28, which will provide an outline on the completion of the works.
The first meeting will be held at Falls Creek Resort at 9.30am, while the Mount Beauty gathering, which will also be streamed live, is slated for 6pm at Mount Beauty Community Centre.
Users of the road can receive SMS alerts by texting BOGONG to 0499 073 073.
