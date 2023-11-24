The Border Mail
Friday, 24 November 2023
Bright housing plan recommended for approval, despite tree impact unknown

Updated November 24 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
Bright residents have been concerned that trees in the town's entrance avenue will be lost under the housing proposal. Picture supplied
A contentious planning application for 78 new houses in Bright has been recommended for approval, with more than 100 conditions.

Local News

