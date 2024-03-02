The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Crossing supervisors face abuse and worse while doing their job

By Letters to the Editor
March 3 2024 - 10:00am
The tragic Wodonga crash that claimed the life of pedestrian crossing supervisor Brian Beach on February 2 shocked the community. Picture by Mark Jesser
Crossing guards cop too much

I am writing to support Mr Moran's comments. I use the crossing at a local primary school with my grandchild and over the past 12 months I have personally encountered abuse and bad language being shouted at our crossing supervisor. One of the supervisors was actually hit on the side of her leg by a vehicle being driven by an impatient driver.

