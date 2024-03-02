YOUR SAY: Crossing supervisors face abuse and worse while doing their job

And the ridiculousness is that the roundabout at the Birallee is potentially the more problematic because it is the main thoroughfare for heavily congested school traffic. These pedestrian lights are only used sporadically through the day and are only used in volume, with the crossing guards, for about half an hour in the morning and the same in the afternoon. Perhaps flashing lights at the top of these lights, activated at school crossing times, would be the visual alert people need to take more care. And it probably wouldn't hurt for the council to consider one or two pedestrian crossings in either Skitch Street, Hedgerow Court or Leisure Centre Drive as you see school students and elderly people trying to negotiate crossing these streets in busy times. The whole area is a design nightmare with no forethought for a growing population, as usual.