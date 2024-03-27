Easter treat for Border muscle car lovers as Camaros roll into Albury

A national Easter car event injected millions into the Border's economy and raised thousands for regional cancer patients two years ago.
And its second edition aims to make an even bigger impact.
Albury-Wodonga will again host the Camaro and Firebird Nationals from Good Friday, March 29, to Easter Monday, April 1, with a range of events on both sides of the Border.
More than 130 vehicles from all states and territories of Australia will arrive for the biennial gathering.
Albury Council revealed an estimated $1.2 million was put into the city's economy from the event in 2022, while more than $10,000 was donated to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
Former Albury councillor Nico Mathews, who owns eight Camaros, helped secure the event in 2022 and is confident it will be a success again in 2024.
"Two years ago when they first came to Albury, they were able to raise over $10,000 for that trust account and we're looking at beating that number this year through donations from entrance and through selling of merchandise and events that we host over the four days," he said.
"It generates a lot of revenue into the local economy, restaurants, motels and local businesses, and we've got a lot of great sponsors on board this year again. It's just a great national event for Albury-Wodonga."
Mr Mathews said the drawcard was the show and shine at Hovell Tree Park on Easter Saturday, March 30, from 9am to 2pm.
"Everybody is welcome," he said.
"It's a free event, just rock on down and you'll see some beautiful Camaros and Firebirds."
The event opens with a show and shine at McRae Motors in Wodonga from 7am to 11am on Good Friday, while Barnawartha's DECA Centre plays host to track days from 9am to 3pm on Easter Sunday and Monday.
Tumut and Narrandera previously hosted the Camaro and Firebird Nationals, but Mr Mathews said organisers were impressed with what the Border and North East region had to offer and jumped at the chance to come back.
"Albury has got so many different avenues of attractions for people that come to the area," he said.
"We've got a winery tour on the Sunday, we've got the track days out of Barnawartha on Sunday and Monday and we've got the drive-in movie theatre experience at the Albury Showgrounds (on Saturday night), with the Lions Club catering.
"There's also a cruise day on Friday up to Bright, Myrtleford or Corowa-Rutherglen."
CFNATS events committee member Darren Turner hoped to see another great response.
"We encourage everyone to come and look and hear the machines on show and in action across the weekend," he said.
