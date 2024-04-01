GALLERY: Egg cracking goodness for the first round of O and M

Over the Easter long weekend The Border Mail team captured plenty of sports action from the opening round of the Ovens and Murray football and netball season.
The reigning premiers, Yarrawonga were able to dispatch Wodonga Bulldogs as they endeavour to go back to back.
Corowa Rutherglen returned to John Foord Oval with a victory on the netball court. However on the grass Albury Tigers were far too strong for the Roos.
Wodonga Raiders survived a barnstorming finish by Lavington to win a six-point thriller on Good Friday.
The Raiders netballers turned the tables on the reigning premiers, in a Good Friday grand final rematch at Birallee Park.
In the Wangaratta derby the Rovers pipped Wangaratta by 12 points in another season opening classic.
For any photos requests please contact The Border Mail team.
