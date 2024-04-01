The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Photos

GALLERY: Egg cracking goodness for the first round of O and M

James Wiltshire
By James Wiltshire
Updated April 1 2024 - 11:25am, first published 11:17am
Ovens and Murray Football Netball League action. Pictures by James Wiltshire and Mark Jesser.
Over the Easter long weekend The Border Mail team captured plenty of sports action from the opening round of the Ovens and Murray football and netball season.

Photographer

