Woman dies from injuries after being hit by car in town's main street

Police have confirmed a pedestrian hit by a car in Rutherglen just before Easter has died from her injuries.
The incident occurred about 9.10am on Thursday, March 28, near the intersection of Main Street and Warrens Lane.
"It is believed that a Ford SUV collided with a pedestrian," police said in a statement on Tuesday, April 2.
"The pedestrian, a 77-year-old Rutherglen woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but sadly died on March 29.
"The driver of the Ford stopped at the scene and was not injured.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are being investigated."
Anyone who witnessed the crash, with dashcam footage or information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Rutherglen residents have been calling for improved safety in Main Street, with this collision following a truck crash two weeks earlier that cut off power to businesses.
The narrow thoroughfare, part of Murray Valley Highway, has raised concerns for years, with little room for heavy trucks to travel safely through.
In November last year, the federal government ceased funding for a Rutherglen heavy vehicle bypass route, but $2.3 million remains unspent on the Rutherglen bypass study.
Indigo councillor Roberta Horne has been seeking support for a petition to the government, asking that the unspent money be "fully invested in best practice traffic calming devices".
The issue has been mentioned in Victorian and federal parliaments, with Benambra MP Bill Tilley also noting "Main Street, Rutherglen, was designed for horse and buggy, not B-doubles".
