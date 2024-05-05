The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Endless gaslighting': Ordeal which has mum feeling like 'the world's against us'

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated May 5 2024 - 12:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga boy Jai Coomber before and after his appendix surgery in April 2021. Picture supplied
Wodonga boy Jai Coomber before and after his appendix surgery in April 2021. Picture supplied

Three years ago, Wodonga boy Jai Coomber was a picture of health, "a football star in his own little way".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.