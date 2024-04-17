Alpine town's much-loved trees to be assessed for heritage protection

An avenue of elm trees at the entrance to Bright, threatened to be broken up by the development of a new housing estate, will be considered for heritage listing.
A nomination for the street trees of Bright, including the Great Alpine Road along the gateway to the Alpine Shire town, was accepted to be considered for inclusion into the Victorian Heritage Register on Wednesday, April 16.
Bright's Gateway Protection Group acting secretary Dr Sue Ronco said the nomination was cause to celebrate.
"The news comes as no surprise to the community group, who have been advocating for the preservation of the trees for over 12 months, knowing that they hold a deeply significant place in the social and cultural fabric of the Bright township," she said.
"The notice of official consideration for the Victorian Heritage Register begins a process that could ultimately see Bright's street trees given strong legal protection for generations to come.
"The trees have been nominated primarily due to their aesthetic and social values, after Bright's Gateway Protection Group undertook extensive research to reveal their unique merits.
"The group has been assisted by community members who came forward with local knowledge, and who were incredibly supportive and encouraging of the mission to save the trees."
A development plan was approved by Alpine Shire Council in 2022 that would see between 283 and 386 homes built in five to six years.
Melbourne-based developer of the Bright Valley estate, Deague Group, estimated in August 2023 "one or two larger trees" were to be removed and two smaller trees planned to be relocated to create entrances to the development.
Alpine Council granted a planning application for stage one, made up of 78 lots at the November 28, 2023, council meeting.
However, the nomination is not exclusive to Bright's gateway elms, with street trees on Gavan, Burke, Anderson, Ireland and Wood streets, as well as Delaney and Railway avenues, also part of the heritage conversation.
Heritage Victoria executive director heritage register Steven Amery explained the process following the nomination to the group in a letter sighted by The Border Mail on Wednesday, April 17.
A Heritage Victoria officer will assess the trees nominated, which is followed by a recommendation by the executive director to the heritage council.
The recommendation is then placed on public notice for 60 days, followed by a heritage council hearing, if required, before it makes the final decision.
"There is no statutory time frame for progressing the assessment of this place. It is unlikely an assessment would commence in the short to medium term as we have a very high number of nominations currently awaiting assessment," the letter read.
Dr Ronco said Bright's Gateway Protection Group looked forward to the next steps in the process.
Change.org revealed on Wednesday, April 17, the initial petition to save the trees started by Bright's Gateway Protection Group in March 2023 had amassed more than 27,000 signatures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.