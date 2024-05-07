The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'We have to reverse this trajectory where boys and men need to lash out'

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
May 7 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's Upper Murray Family Care believes it's important that families and the community help with the early intervention of harassment. File picture
Wodonga's Upper Murray Family Care believes it's important that families and the community help with the early intervention of harassment. File picture

Early intervention has been identified as being essential to addressing "harmful attitudes and sexual behaviours" in the schoolyard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.