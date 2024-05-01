The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Conned' and 'cheated': HECS indexation under fire from Border uni students

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
Updated May 1 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Second year nursing student Mykayla Fenn, of Jindera, is feeling frustrated at the projected HECS-HELP indexation rate. Picture by Mark Jesser
Second year nursing student Mykayla Fenn, of Jindera, is feeling frustrated at the projected HECS-HELP indexation rate. Picture by Mark Jesser

Mykayla Fenn has wanted to become a nurse like her grandmother for as long as she can remember.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.