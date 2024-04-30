The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Employed 10 years, bullied in the workplace, then sacked', protesters say

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
April 30 2024 - 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protesters Joan Hardinge, John McDonald, Prue McDonald and her partner Alan Bongetti claim Ms McDonald was wrongfully dismissed from Joss Group. Picture by Mark Jesser
Protesters Joan Hardinge, John McDonald, Prue McDonald and her partner Alan Bongetti claim Ms McDonald was wrongfully dismissed from Joss Group. Picture by Mark Jesser

A former Joss Group employee says she was bullied in the workplace, took leave due to a mental health disorder developed from the incident, and then sacked upon her return to work.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.