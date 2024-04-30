'Employed 10 years, bullied in the workplace, then sacked', protesters say

A former Joss Group employee says she was bullied in the workplace, took leave due to a mental health disorder developed from the incident, and then sacked upon her return to work.
A small group of protesters gathered outside the company's headquarters in East Albury on Tuesday morning, April 30, demanding justice for former receptionist Prue McDonald.
Joss Group declined to comment on the matter when contacted by The Border Mail.
The protesters explained that in November last year, Ms McDonald complained to the company about a workplace bullying incident which resulted in an "adjustment disorder".
She received workers compensation and time off from November to February this year.
In February, the company engaged an independent doctor to review Ms McDonald's condition and she was deemed fit to resume work.
Ms McDonald said she agreed with the review and was ready to return.
However, after a couple of meetings with the company, she received an email saying she was sacked effective immediately earlier this month.
Ms McDonald, who had worked for the company for 10 years and was set to retire at the end of 2024, said the dismissal has re-aggravated her emotional turmoil.
"I'm absolutely gutted. I'm shocked. As far as I'm concerned, the victim has been punished and terminated," she said, before breaking into tears.
Ms McDonald's partner, Alan Bongetti, said the group was protesting to raise awareness about workplace bullying and "victim blaming".
"We're here protesting against the way they treated Prue, who is the victim in this incident," he said.
"And just to alert people to the fact that bullying still goes on in the workplace, and sometimes the victim is treated more poorly than the perpetrator."
Mr Bongetti, who worked in industrial relations, described the sacking as "vicious" and "heartless".
"I am angry, but I'm also disappointed," he said.
"I worked in industrial relations for 25 years prior to my retirement, and this would have to be the most vicious, heartless, hurtful dismissal that I've ever experienced.
"I've never experienced anything like this where somebody who was going to retire at the end of this year, has had 10 years service, and then gets terminated without notice.
"The bullying victim suffers for a week, a month, 12 months down the track, and then to be terminated in this way - it's just outrageous."
Police were called to the protest after 9.30am on Tuesday morning, but the meeting ended without a fight.
Mr Bongetti would not reveal details about the bullying incident due to legal fears.
He said the group's next step is to file a complaint to Fair Work Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.