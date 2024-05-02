WEATHER WATCH: North East city's driest April stretch in nearly 80 years

At the other towns in the North East, Rutherglen has had no rain the last three weeks of April for the first time since 1967 and before that in 1923. Benalla has had only 0.4 millimetres during the last three weeks of April the driest since zero rainfall 101 years ago. Albury has had no rain also the last three weeks of April, equal driest with 1902, 1910, 1923 and 1997.