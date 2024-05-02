The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

WEATHER WATCH: North East city's driest April stretch in nearly 80 years

By Peter Nelson
May 2 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With a month to go, autumn has been a mainly dry season in the Border and North East. The next significant rain event is due by mid May. Picture by Shutterstock
With a month to go, autumn has been a mainly dry season in the Border and North East. The next significant rain event is due by mid May. Picture by Shutterstock

As the month of April drew to a close it continued to be hotter and very dry along most of the Western Australian coastline from Port Hedland to just south of Perth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.