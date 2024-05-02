The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fresh tactics to boost caravan park on Murray River

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 2 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view of Corowa's Ball Park Caravan Park taken in late 2022 when flooding resulted in evacuations. Federation Council is now looking to have a new model of operation to bolster investment in the site. Picture by Mark Jesser
An aerial view of Corowa's Ball Park Caravan Park taken in late 2022 when flooding resulted in evacuations. Federation Council is now looking to have a new model of operation to bolster investment in the site. Picture by Mark Jesser

Faced with increasing costs and the loss of $540,000 in annual income because of the removal of long term site holders, Corowa's Ball Park Caravan Park is set to undergo a major shake-up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.