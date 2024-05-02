Fresh tactics to boost caravan park on Murray River

Faced with increasing costs and the loss of $540,000 in annual income because of the removal of long term site holders, Corowa's Ball Park Caravan Park is set to undergo a major shake-up.
Federation Council has endorsed a plan to engage a consultant to undertake a feasibility study to look at a public-private partnership involving a capital contribution for the accommodation hub which fronts the Murray River near the John Foord bridge.
The move follows an independent review into the future of the council by Newcastle University academic Joseph Drew who recommended the caravan park be "divested to relieve the pressure on overstretched staff, eliminate distractions from core service provision, reduce local economic distortion and better manage risk".
Council took on direct operation of the caravan park in 2019-20 and an external assessment uncovered significant non-compliance, with particular concerns about tree branches falling.
This prompted the removal of around 189 annual site holders, leaving a $540,000 income reduction.
At the same time, the annual cost for operating the park is estimated at $500,000 and investment required to meet a master plan is put at $15 million to $20 million.
That plan is now to be set aside with a new long term lease deal over decades to be pursued with hopes a deal is in place when a short term management contract ends on May 31, 2025.
Councillors unanimously endorsed the move to seek the input of a consultant and private investment in Ball Park, but there was some concern expressed about the length of that process at their meeting on Tuesday April 30.
Councillor David Longley said it would "take another six months" before something happened.
"Let's sort of say 'yes we're going to go to the market with a 25-year lease, if that's what we want', and they'll determine what they want to do," Cr Longley said.
"I know there is one organisation in town that is very keen to take it over, which to me would keep money in the town as well."
Council general manager Adrian Butler said his staff did not have the time to prepare an expressions of interest.
"You've got to have some probity around that still, to say how they're going to be assessed, it's more that work we need assistance with," Mr Butler said.
"We'll make sure it doesn't turn into a big consultants' junket."
Meanwhile, the council has decided to move towards the same management system for the Howlong swimming pool that it approved last November for the Corowa aquatic centre.
At the recent meeting, it endorsed a tiered supervision model as its preference with community feedback to be sought before it is adopted.
That involves direct council management but changes to roles, rosters, procedures and pool supervision.
The council's manager environment, facilities and regulations Angela Reidy states having that model at Howlong would allow for consistency with Corowa, efficiencies for ratepayers, staff on duty at all times and no cut to opening hours.
Howlong pool attracted 4375 patrons for the 2023-24 season, an increase of 324 on the previous summer.
The cost of operating the complex for that period was $142,546 and revenue tallied $27,698.
Councillor Andrew Kennedy said "we all know we don't make money out of pools".
"Pools are a cost thing, but I reckon it's $140,000 well spent if we save one kid from drowning," Cr Kennedy said.
