Fresh traffic monitoring by cameras on key Border roadway

Transport for NSW has set up cameras near Thurgoona Drive to monitor traffic flow but cannot offer a timetable for when changes will be made to reduce congestion along the roadway.
The state agency has installed 16 cameras and vehicle monitoring equipment from Lavington's Wagga Road in the west through to Bogong Street in Thurgoona.
Two of them are near the southern and northern exit ramps from the Hume Highway as well as at roundabouts that link the freeway to Thurgoona Drive.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said the monitoring by the cameras was the latest step to finding a solution to bottlenecks that occur in the vicinity.
"Traffic surveys were completed at this location in 2022 using video cameras to collect data over a 13-hour period," she said.
"More data is now required to fully understand the current traffic conditions.
"To help gain a better understanding of traffic movements, Transport is installing video cameras and traffic monitoring equipment at various locations along Thurgoona Drive.
"Traffic data collected will help investigations into traffic queuing and congestion in morning and afternoon peak hours, vehicle numbers and travel times and the number of heavy vehicles using this section of road.
"Cyclist and pedestrian numbers will be included in the monitoring data.
"These cameras will not be used for compliance or police enforcement.
"They will be in place for two weeks and then removed."
Some residents have raised concerns the monitoring does not extend far enough east to take in the Shuter Avenue entry to Thurgoona Plaza and the Table Top Road roundabout.
Transport for NSW did not answer The Border Mail's question about why the eastern end of the study area did not go beyond Bogong Street.
Thurgoona-Wirlinga Community Action Group secretary Sally Hendy welcomed the monitoring.
"Our view is that it's good to see them collecting some data and it's good to see council working with NSW Transport and hopefully they'll get some plan together to do something sooner rather than later," Mrs Hendy said.
She said her organisation wanted to see "at least" dual lanes in each direction between the freeway and Elizabeth Mitchell Drive.
"It's necessary, the traffic is getting jammed up at the freeway intersection and they can't get through quickly," Mrs Hendy said.
Transport for NSW noted that in 2023 it had received feedback from the community about the freeway interchange.
"Additional slip and auxiliary lanes, concerns around congestion at key points on the interchange and the connecting local road network were raised as key issues," the spokeswoman said.
However, she pointed out "there are no timeframes for the start of construction of this project as funding has not been committed".
Work required before that point includes the preparation of a strategic business case, to consider design options, which will aid in a process to funding for a final plan and construction.
Albury councillor Alice Glachan, a member of council's traffic committee, acknowledged there was a strong push for changes soon, but she added the city wanted a "holistic approach".
"The reality is that area is growing and clearly there is a need for the infrastructure to fall in line with that, what we don't need is for the need to become so critical that we end up playing a catch-up game," Cr Glachan said.
Albury MP Justin Clancy has raised the need to invest in Thurgoona Drive changes in meetings with state Transport Minister Jenny Aitchison.
