Which ex-AFL player is tackling Albury Wodonga Football Association?

Former AFL big man Max Lynch is proving a nightmare for opponents in his return to sport in the Albury Wodonga Football Association.
The ex-Collingwood and Hawthorn ruckman was medically retired last August due to ongoing concussion issues during his seven-season career at the elite level.
But he's returned to his junior sport and played a pivotal role in Boomers FC's 4-3 win over Cobram Roar on Sunday.
"It was a really lucky one, a few of us went to school with him and he's really good mates with Will Porta as well, he was looking for something to do and he's come down to training," captain Nick Brown said.
"He's really enjoyed it, we're pretty lucky to have him."
The 25-year-old played his juniors with fellow AWFA club Albury City.
"Definitely remember him playing more soccer than footy as a kid, he didn't pick up footy until pretty late, so he knows the game and was a good player, he used to play a bit of rep footy (soccer) as a kid," Brown revealed.
At 200cms, Lynch is playing on the wing.
"Anyone that big and can run like that, he's a real handful," Brown suggested.
"I think he's going to get better and better, so it's a bit of a scary proposition.
"He's been getting in behind (the defence) nicely, he's a massive threat aerially and is a mismatch for other teams because you put a big guy on him and he will out-run him or put a small guy on him and he will overpower him."
Boomers jumped to a 3-0 lead and while Cobram cut the final margin to one, that last goal was scored on full-time.
Elsewhere, Myrtleford Savoy edged out Albury Hotspurs 4-3, Albury City hammered St Pats FC 7-0, Albury United belted Melrose FC 5-0, while Wodonga Diamonds defeated Twin City Wanderers 2-0.
Meanwhile in division one women, Albury Hotspurs' Rylee Steele and Elisha Wild nailed four goals apiece in the win over Myrtleford Savoy, Wodonga Diamonds defeated Twin City 6-0, Wangaratta City had the same score in the win over Wodonga Heart, Boomers FC pipped Cobram Roar 3-2 and Melrose FC beat Albury United 5-1.
