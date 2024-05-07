Before news vanishes from your social feed, support our journalism now

The Border Mail
Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated May 7 2024 - 1:06pm, first published 12:34pm
The editors of ACM's 14 daily newspapers have appealed to their thousands of social media followers to show their support for local journalism as Mark Zuckerberg's Meta devalues trusted news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.
This week I reached out to our followers on social media and asked them to show their direct support for our local journalism by joining us here at The Border Mail as a digital subscriber or by signing up to receive our free news updates via email.

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

