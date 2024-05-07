Border anomalies a sad state of affairs

Those of us who live along the Murray River are well versed in ridiculous border anomalies.
Whether you reside in Albury-Wodonga, Corowa-Rutherglen or Yarrawonga-Mulwala, it's almost certain, that at some stage, you'll have come across some bureaucratic red tape which has left you shaking your head.
From housing, to motoring, to education, to licensing, to insurance, there'll have been something that's been unnecessarily complicated by the fact that there's a river flowing between the various towns.
That, of course, means despite us largely being one community, there are two state governments to deal with and, with that, comes complications.
The latest example, Anthony Bunn reports, is an Albury-Wodonga organisation assisting survivors of domestic violence having to find another $10,000 for insurance after its Victorian provider withdrew its cover because the service is based in NSW.
That's $10,000 that the Albury-based Women's Centre for Health and Wellbeing can't spend on survivors of domestic violence, including many from Wodonga.
Now that's a sad state of affairs.
That's not the only cross-border issue in today's news, with Beau Greenway reporting that a business owner believes the effects of COVID-19 still linger today.
John McMillan made the call to close Muffin Break in Wodonga Plaza, saying "Wodonga people never got out of that habit of going to Albury" despite the restrictions of the pandemic being a thing of the past.
Do you agree with Mr McMillan? We'd love to hear from you. You can join the debate online or by emailing letters@bordermail.com.au
Please enjoy today's headlines, including all the fallout from the Victorian budget and much more.
