'Disappointed not to see more done in our area'

Energy bill relief, tax cuts and student loan subsidies were positives in an otherwise lacklustre federal budget for Border residents, an Albury business adviser says.
However, these positives to a large degree will only impact individuals, leaving businesses out to dry That's the view of Thomas Leslie, from RSM Albury, who told Layton Holley there was little to cheer about for Border businesses.
In other news, Anthony Bunn has the latest on a draft master plan that includes an aquatic centre at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
Meanwhile, in sport, Georgia Smith has a touching story on Wodonga Raiders footballer Liam Hickey, who will have his late brother, Ben, with him on the field this weekend.
For these stories, and much more, check out the headlines below. Thanks for reading. I hope you have a great day.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
