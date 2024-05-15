Businesses left wanting: What the federal budget means for Border residents

Energy bill relief, tax cuts and student loan subsidies were positives in an otherwise lacklustre federal budget for Border residents, an Albury business adviser says.
However, these positives to a large degree will only impact individuals, leaving businesses out to dry.
Thomas Leslie, a business adviser at RSM Albury, said apart from the $7.3 million funding for Flying Fruit Fly Circus, there was little to cheer about for Border businesses.
"I was a bit disappointed not to see more done in our area," he said.
"It definitely feels like a pre-election budget. There weren't too many cuts. There was lots of spending. It was the second year of a surplus; but after that, there's deficits as far as the eye can see.
"But there are a few measures, especially on the business front, that will significantly impact our region."
The government committed to phasing out the export of live sheep by May 2028.
Although the export industry is based in Western Australia, Mr Leslie believes the decision will affect local farmers as an excess of produce could mean greater competition.
"That's going to significantly impact farmers in that industry because essentially, they're going to have to give it to new supply chains and significantly change the way their business operates," he said.
"That does represent a huge impact. It causes headaches for local farmers."
Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Watt announced the plan at the Croplife post-budget breakfast on Wednesday morning, May 15.
The group that walked out on the minister included the National Farmers Federation, Wool Producers Australia, Sheep Producers Australia, Cattle Australia, Australian Livestock Export Council, WA Farmers, AgForce Queensland and NSW Farmers.
"We turned our back to the minister just like he turned his back on farmers," NFF president David Jochinke said.
"The walkout represents what this government did to agriculture when it pursued this ideological agenda, disregarding the real-world implications this ban will have on farmers, communities, our trading relationships and animal welfare outcomes.
"Overseas farmers are taking to the streets to rebel against governments who won't listen. We don't want that here, but is that what our leaders want?"
Adrian Keogh, a sheep and cattle farmer from Mullengandra, said he was glad to see the practice phased out but understands there will be consequences.
"What it will do is inevitably put pressure on our markets," he said.
"What it'll do is in, say, South Australia, it'll put more sheep to be processed in that area, which in turn puts pressure on the eastern seaboard.
"When there's more supply, there's less price going to be paid."
Mr Leslie said he was disappointed there was no increase to the $20,000 instant asset write-off scheme, although it was extended by a year.
The scheme means small businesses will be able to claim an immediate tax deduction on assets costing less than $20,000.
"The government should just permanently legislate (the scheme) because they're having issues at the moment," Mr Leslie said.
"Last year's instant asset write-off, which was announced in last year's budget, actually hasn't even been passed into law yet. It technically still isn't enacted, which is crazy.
"We would have also liked to see an increase in this asset write-off, especially for some businesses dealing with the cost of living pressures."
Mr Leslie said there were "plenty of positives" to come out of the budget for individuals, but not so much for businesses.
Thousands of Border students are set to have some of their HECS debt wiped under a plan to revamp student loan indexation.
Instead of interest, student debts rise each year in line with inflation. But after an inflation blow-out last year, the government has moved to cap indexation to whichever is lowest out of the consumer price index and the wage price index.
"Last year, for example, HECS debt got indexed to the inflation rate of 7.1 per cent, but the wage price index was in the low threes," Mr Leslie said.
"So HECS significantly outpaced wage increases across the board. This measure will benefit people with HECS debt significantly."
Mr Leslie said people should also expect to see about $36 a week extra in their pay packet due to stage three tax cuts, which kick in from July 1.
"Most people will see an instant benefit from this because whilst it won't lead to bigger tax refunds at the end of next financial year, instead, what happens is the tax withheld on wages is less throughout the year," he said.
Energy bill relief is another boost which should help families and businesses struggling with cost-of-living pressures.
Mr Leslie said households would benefit from a $300 rebate with small businesses receiving a $350 rebate.
"The rebate gets paid directly to the electricity companies to reduce electricity bills," he said.
"If you're a household and you own a small business, you get the benefit of $300 and also $325 through business."
The budget also included more than $6.2 billion for new housing. However, Mr Leslie said it was hard to know how effective it would be for the Border as the majority of the money would go to state governments.
