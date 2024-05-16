Sad situation has hospital staff parking mad

You'd have to have been living under a rock for the past year to have not heard the unrest surrounding the Albury hospital development.
Much of the conversation has centred around greenfield versus brownfield and whether an entirely new hospital better suits the needs of our growing community compared to updating the current East Albury site.
Whatever side of the fence you sit on in that debate, surely we can all agree that hospital staff - and patients - having to park illegally on suburban streets and nature strips is a shocking situation that demands urgent attention.
Layton Holley has the report that appears to strengthen the case for advocates of a greenfield development or, at the very least, demands that a multi-storey car park be built where the hospital currently sits.
