The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'We don't feel safe': Hospital staff say parking situation is a fine mess

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated May 16 2024 - 8:10pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A car parked on the nature strip at East Street, near the hospital, received a formal caution from Albury council. Picture by Mark Jesser
A car parked on the nature strip at East Street, near the hospital, received a formal caution from Albury council. Picture by Mark Jesser

Hospital staff say they are being forced to park illegally on suburban streets and nature strips due to a lack of staff parking at Albury and Wodonga hospitals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.