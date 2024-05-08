The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

SHOOTING FOR SUCCESS: Proud moment as Munro dazzles at Oceania event

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
May 8 2024 - 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border clay target shooter Emalene Munro with her medal and trophy after recently placing first at the Oceania Championships in Mudgee, NSW. Picture supplied.
Border clay target shooter Emalene Munro with her medal and trophy after recently placing first at the Oceania Championships in Mudgee, NSW. Picture supplied.

Border clay target shooter Emalene Munro continues to reach her dreams in the sport after recently claiming first prize at the Oceania Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.