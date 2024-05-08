SHOOTING FOR SUCCESS: Proud moment as Munro dazzles at Oceania event

Border clay target shooter Emalene Munro continues to reach her dreams in the sport after recently claiming first prize at the Oceania Championships.
The 24-year-old took out the women's sporting clay division after a shoot off at the event, which was held in Mudgee, NSW.
Munro has been pursuing major national competitions for the last 12 months, and after a second place finish at the nationals in Gunnedah in 2023, she found herself on the Australian Oceania women's team.
Her recent result sees her ranked first for the Oceania region.
She will now travel to America in June to represent Australia at the North American Cup and World Championships.
"It's pretty crazy to think I was just a kid growing up watching dad (Michael) shoot at the local clubs and now we're both heading over there," Munro said.
"It's dad's first time overseas, so it will be pretty cool to have him there watching and being proud of me.
"I think on the weekend, that was the proudest I've ever seen him."
Munro, who is a previous Sport Albury Wodonga Young Achiever nominee, is hoping it's just the start of more exciting things to come.
"I'd love to win a world championship one day as a ladies' world champion, which is probably the ultimate goal," she said.
"I would like to compete at all the major events I can and come away with the best ranking as possible."
Munro is currently seeking sponsors. Anyone wishing to do so can get in contact.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.