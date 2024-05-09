Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, May 11-12

One of the most loved and successful musicals is playing at Albury Entertainment Centre. Presented by Albury Wodonga Theatre Company, The Sound of Music will run over two weekends. Inspired by the lives of the von Trapp family, The Sound of Music tells the uplifting story of Maria, a fun-loving governess who changes the lives of the widowed Captain von Trapp and his seven children by re-introducing them to music, culminating in the family's escape from the Nazis across the mountains from Austria. It features an unforgettable score that includes some of the most famous songs ever performed on stage, including My Favourite Things, Edelweiss, Do-Re-Mi, Sixteen Going On Seventeen, The Lonely Goatherd, Climb Ev'ry Mountain and The Sound of Music. The show runs for two hours and 45 minutes including an interval.
Celebrate Mum or any special person in your life with a family day out in the heart of Albury. Indulge in a range of fantastic offerings including massages, fresh flowers, delicious food and speciality coffee. Support local and regional stall holders, enjoy live music and children's activities.
The ultimate Kiss tribute band is bringing its massive show to Sodens Hotel. Kiss This! celebrates its 21st anniversary this year! That's two decades of rocking the stage with all the energy and passion of the original band. Get ready to experience the iconic Kiss hits like never before. Immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere and relive all the magic of Kiss. Live and free.
Head along to your local Fire and Rescue NSW fire station for its annual open day. Meet the firefighters, see our specialised equipment and the fire trucks - all while learning about how a working smoke alarm can help save lives this winter. Everyone is welcome.
Treat mum to a high tea with a view at Beechworth. Miss Amelie Gourmet Mother's Day High Tea includes unlimited tea and coffee plus a variety of sweet and savoury treats on your own pedestal tower. The ticket price includes a glass of bubbles (Sam Miranda Prosecco) or red wine on arrival. Bookings are essential. Tickets: $55 via missameliegourmet.com.au.
Warriors Albury Wodonga Dragon Boat Club and Wodonga Council have teamed up for Move in May. It's a great way to get active, stay healthy and enjoy the great recreational offerings around Wodonga. So come along for some water training sessions during May where you will be supported by an accredited coaching team in a friendly and welcoming environment.
Take mum out for pizza and the soothing sounds of Rory Phillips for Mother's Day. At 17, Phillips has already achieved more than most and musically, sits anywhere in the realm of blues, alt-country, folk or rock. Bring your own pizza ingredients, pizza tray and catering requirements. Council staff are on hand to help with the cooking. Pack a chair or picnic rug.
The inaugural running of The Beechworth Beer Run is brought to you by Tour de Trails and supported by Bridge Road Brewers. Consider a Full Pint (28 kilometres), Half Pint (15 kilometres), Quickie (5 kilometres) or a Kids' Cordial Cruze (2.5 kilometres). In the Full Pint you will run from Yackandandah to Beechworth, crossing the line to claim your medal and two free beers. The Half Pint outing is a loop out and back to Lake Sambell. Free beers apply at the end. The Quencher and the Kids' Cordial Cruze offer water, tailwind and cordial for the kids at aid stations. Free beers do not apply. Register at beerrun.com.au.
Grab your back-up vocalists and hit Albury's own craft brewery for a great night of karaoke. Hosted by PartyOz Entertainment, this event will be great fun. Time to release your inner rock star! What's the one song you'd sing out loud for a crowd?!
Restock your pantry and gather seasonal produce at the farmers' market. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.