Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, May 11-12

One of the most loved and successful musicals is playing at Albury Entertainment Centre. Presented by Albury Wodonga Theatre Company, The Sound of Music will run over two weekends. Inspired by the lives of the von Trapp family, The Sound of Music tells the uplifting story of Maria, a fun-loving governess who changes the lives of the widowed Captain von Trapp and his seven children by re-introducing them to music, culminating in the family's escape from the Nazis across the mountains from Austria. It features an unforgettable score that includes some of the most famous songs ever performed on stage, including My Favourite Things, Edelweiss, Do-Re-Mi, Sixteen Going On Seventeen, The Lonely Goatherd, Climb Ev'ry Mountain and The Sound of Music. The show runs for two hours and 45 minutes including an interval.