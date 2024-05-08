Witnesses praised for helping injured woman after Rutherglen car crash

A woman has been flown to hospital after crashing her car into trees at Rutherglen during a suspected medical episode.
Police have praised the actions of three witnesses who assisted the injured driver immediately after Wednesday's smash.
The 74-year-old woman's car glanced several trees off Carlyle Road while driving towards Wahgunyah about 11.55am on May 8.
The car, which travelled for about 75 metres off the road, came to a stop in front of other trees near Kilborn Road.
SES volunteers had to cut the vehicle to free the injured woman.
The Rutherglen woman was flown to hospital in Melbourne.
Sergeant Mick Savage said there were no other cars involved.
"There were three witnesses who did a fantastic job at providing first aid, directing traffic and contacting triple zero," he said.
"They started bandaging her up and did their best to assist prior to the arrival of Ambulance Victoria.
"They did a great job, police were really impressed with their professionalism."
The woman suffered internal injuries, and cuts and abrasions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.