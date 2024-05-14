'Laws need to change when it's easier for police to tackle terrorism than DV'

Securing a court order to control a would-be terrorist is easier for police than obtaining a similar sanction for domestic violence, an Albury councillor says.
David Thurley made his comment during the council meeting on Monday, May 13, where he won unanimous support for his notice of motion on prevention of violence against women.
It will see the council write to NSW Premier Chris Minns in support of him reviewing domestic violence bail laws and encourage closer collaboration with other states and the Commonwealth to boost resources and combine to end thuggery against women.
A report will also be produced by city staff to firstly find out what Albury Council can do to support women's refuges and other services for those fleeing violence and secondly if the council is meeting its commitment to prevent family brutality through raising awareness.
Cr Thurley's motion follows women being killed across Australia, including the death of Forbes mother Molly Ticehurst, 28, who was allegedly slain by a former partner who was on bail.
Mr Minns announced on Tuesday, May 14 that the presumption of bail for high-risk domestic violence offenders will be reversed and those released will be electronically monitored under changes that require parliamentary consent.
In his speech to the meeting, Cr Thurley noted that monitoring devices had been found to have greater potential to be more protective than restraining orders.
"Since Federation more women have been killed by domestic violence than by domestic terrorism yet it is easier for police to obtain a control order against extremist terrorist offenders than a domestic violence protection order," Cr Thurley said.
"For terrorism, a police officer only needs to 'reasonably suspect' but when applying for a domestic violence order police need to 'reasonably believe'."
Cr Thurley also said the links between domestic violence and sport, alcohol and pornography also needed to be considered, noting savagery rises on AFL grand final night and during rugby league state of origin.
"But the most important thing us men can do right now is to talk to our friends and acquaintances," he said.
"Listen to what they say and be there for them if they seem troubled.
"We all need support from time to time and perhaps your support may help a man and save the life of a woman."
Councillor Ashley Edwards said local government was able to offer practical assistance to those affected by domestic violence.
"Increasing councillors' paid parental leave and addressing gender pay gaps are examples of tangible opportunities to reduce family and domestic violence in our community, by improving gender equity as one of this city's largest employers," Cr Edwards said.
"These things are things that council has control and influence to do - raising awareness and providing leave when the violence has already happened isn't enough."
Councillor Alice Glachan said a multi-faceted approach was needed, noting the recklessness of offenders.
"There are pockets of our community who will not accept responsibility for their behaviour," Cr Glachan said.
