'Laws need to change when it's easier for police to tackle terrorism than DV'

By Anthony Bunn
May 15 2024 - 8:00am
Domestic violence was put in the spotlight at Albury Council's meeting this week.
Securing a court order to control a would-be terrorist is easier for police than obtaining a similar sanction for domestic violence, an Albury councillor says.

