Waste win for ratepayers as draft budget emerges

Indigo Shire mayor says spending on roads and community wellbeing in the council's draft budget reflects the priorities of concerned residents.
Sophie Price was commenting after the council endorsed the 2024-25 financial plan at its meeting on Tuesday, May 14.
It includes a 2.75 per cent rate rise in line with the Victorian government cap.
Cr Price said the budget would allow the shire to "continue to deliver quality services, renew and maintain our assets and propose an ambitious capital works program".
"In preparing this draft, we've had to balance current economic factors, such as inflation, with ensuring that we are meeting the needs of our community, largely expressed through our pre-budget community engagement," Cr Price said.
"We received 87 responses to our pre-budget survey and again the feedback reflects the community's desire for prioritised spending on maintaining and enhancing existing infrastructure, such as roads, drains, footpaths and community buildings, alongside a strong emphasis on promoting community wellbeing.
"To this end, council is proposing to spend more than $4 million on roads, bridges, footpaths, drainage, community facilities and council buildings, which is part of a huge $18.7 million capital works program, of which $11.6 million is being carried forward from the current budget to complete projects already approved."
Cr Price said there would be a reduction in the cost of kerbside bin collection, with council passing on savings from its new waste contract direct to ratepayers.
"Taking all this into consideration, we believe this draft budget reflects strong prudent financial management, ensuring our long-term financial sustainability," Cr Price said.
The draft budget is available for public comment until June 4 and is slated for adoption at the council's June 25 meeting.
It is the first budget since the launch of Indigo Community Voice, a watchdog group established in March to push for accountability from the shire.
