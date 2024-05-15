Youth group's filling the boredom gap with fun, friends and chilled-out times

Helping young people have fun is one aim.
But another is getting more on board so the fun times continue.
A newly formed Wodonga youth group - named YO3690, for the city's postcode - is already running a wide range of activities and events.
About two dozen 12 to 24-year-olds have already joined up, but organisers hope to attract many more
One of those already involved is Albury student Milani Mooring, who pointed out that many people didn't know YO3690 existed.
"It really does fill that gap," the 16-year-old said.
"There isn't a lot around for young people. But our group runs each Tuesday and Thursday from 3.30pm until 6pm, and it's perfect for young people to engage with one another."
Milani said hanging out at shopping centres wasn't fun, which meant being part of a group that was safe and included activities was definitely worthwhile.
"There's a lack of youth activities in Albury-Wodonga," she said.
But Milani said YO3690 had filled that gap with such things as "pool, craft, gaming, sensory and cooking - or you can do nothing at all".
"It can be somewhere we just go to relax after school, but it's also giving us some skills too and opportunities to help others," she said.
The program is being run through Wodonga's Junction Support Services, and is open to youth on both sides of the border.
Junction community development team manager Kirren O'Brien said it was important for youth to have support in the community.
Ms O'Brien said the value of Junction was that young people belonged "right here, right now".
"They're not just the leaders of tomorrow but they are part of our community, and their voices, their opinions, matter," she said.
"It's really important that we respond and we listen to young people and act on their voices now because we can implement supports."
Ms O'Brien said the program had been received well and had a focus on engaging and bringing young people together.
"We've seen some really beautiful friendships coming out of those moments together," she said.
Ms O'Brien said it was a free program, though "any support from the community for food and activities" would help.
"We love supporting the community and any profits we get go towards our programs, but we are needing funds to help further," she said.
Milani said an occasion she was looking forward to was an event at Space nightclub - minus the alcohol.
"On July 10, we will be celebrating all the milestones we missed due to COVID-19, such as birthdays, graduations and award ceremonies," she said.
"We will have games and dancing and it's going to be a great way to come together and interact."
Tickets are $10 and can be bought here.
