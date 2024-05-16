The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'This is paramount': Homes, businesses set for faster and more reliable internet

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
May 16 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury mayor Kylie King, head of NBN local NSW Tom O'Dea, Albury Business Connect general manager Glen Robinson and Business NSW Murray Riverina Partnerships manager Shanna McDonald met in Albury to discuss the impact of NBN's new fibre upgrade. Picture by Layton Holley
Albury mayor Kylie King, head of NBN local NSW Tom O'Dea, Albury Business Connect general manager Glen Robinson and Business NSW Murray Riverina Partnerships manager Shanna McDonald met in Albury to discuss the impact of NBN's new fibre upgrade. Picture by Layton Holley

Border homes and businesses are set to benefit from faster and more reliable internet access as NBN Co rolls out its new upgrade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.