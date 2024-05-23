'A fine Australian': Former PM pays tribute to fellow Liberal Lou Lieberman

Former prime minister John Howard has praised his former government MP Lou Lieberman as a "fine Australian" who was committed to his electorate of Indi.
The 84-year-old's comments came in a statement provided to The Border Mail following the death of his fellow Liberal Party member Mr Lieberman on Friday, May 17.
"The Hon Lou Lieberman AM was a fine Australian who dedicated much of his life to public service," Mr Howard said.
"He was a loyal and capable member for Indi.
"He worked tirelessly for his constituents, frequently raising their concerns in meetings of the federal parliamentary party.
"I send my deep sympathy to his family."
Mr Howard was prime minister from 1996 to 2007, while Mr Lieberman represented the seat of Indi, which covers Wangaratta and Wodonga, from 1993 to 2001.
He succeeded former Euroa councillor Ewen Cameron in the electorate after having been a Victorian parliamentarian from 1976 to 1992 as member for Benambra.
Mr Cameron, 93, told The Border Mail the pair became friends while MPs at different levels.
"When I first stood (in 1977) he was the member for Benambra and then I got to know him very well and later when I retired I wanted him to stand for Indi, which he did, and that was a plus," Mr Cameron said.
"I thought he would be a very good representative.
"He listened to people and followed up their worries and got around the electorate, making himself available which was terribly important.
"He was a very intelligent man, he had done law and he had all the attributes to make a contribution."
Mr Lieberman's death at the age of 85 has prompted plenty of tributes from Border Mail readers from all facets of the community.
Wodonga councillor Danny Chamberlain described Mr Lieberman as a "wonderful representative".
"The definition of integrity and honesty, it was a privilege to have known him," Cr Chamberlain stated.
"A great loss to our community."
Former Greater Hume mayor Denise Knight, who was on the Hume Bank board with Mr Lieberman, praised his demeanour and output.
"A wonderful kind and dedicated man who shared his wealth of experience with those with whom he came into contact," Mrs Knight wrote.
"A huge contributor to the region in which he lived and wider afield."
Others told of him helping a single mother, being non-judgemental and willing to engage people no matter their status.
Mr Lieberman's funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wodonga from 11am on Tuesday, May 28.
