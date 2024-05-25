Sole bidder fails to secure property sitting on 4000 square metre block

A single bid of $1 million failed to secure a sprawling ranch-style home at Thurgoona on Saturday morning.
About 20 gathered at 10.30am at the four-bedroom, two bathroom home with a swimming pool sitting on a 4000 square metre block on Rosborough Court on May 25.
Auctioneer Lachlan Hutchins told the crowd larger blocks with existing homes at Thurgoona were getting scarce.
"These 4000 square metre lots are getting harder and harder to find, we sell a lot of land and all the estates we're selling now are just getting smaller and smaller than 600 and 700 square meter lots," Mr Hutchins said.
"So to get these large parcels of land and to be positioned right in the centre of Thurgoona, it's the absolute growth corridor of this whole region, is getting rare.
"This one is parked right in the middle, you've got the golf course just up the road, the shopping centre, you've got plenty of schools, parks, all of those things, it's just a fantastic location."
After a call for bids, a sole voice rang out among the crowd in the quiet cul-de-sac.
"One million."
"I'll take your bid at $1 million," Mr Hutchins said. "If I fail to get a raise on a million dollars, I will simply pass it in and we can negotiate straight after the option - it's definitely a little low.
"At $1 million once now. It could be your lucky day, it would be extremely good value at $1 million dollars."
The bid wasn't countered and the property was passed in for $1 million.
Earlier in the morning closer to the CBD, a crowd of about a dozen gathered at East Albury for the auction of a four-bedroom home that had previously been used as an Airbnb.
Auctioneer Jack Stean said the home had three bedrooms upstairs with the fourth bedroom downstairs with an ensuite, so the house could cater for two families or be used again as an Airbnb.
"Everything's been done, it's been renovated, rendered, they've put real pride in this house, it's been their family home, they haven't moved far away because they do love this area," Mr Stean said referring to the vendor.
"They did Airbnb for a few months, it was very well received, very lucrative, but then it's the family home and they do now want to sell it, but here today it would be an ideal investment property."
Mr Stean said land in the East Albury area was steadily gaining value.
"We've sold across the road for $2.2 million, up the road to sell for $2.4 million," he said.
"You've got some very good real estate within a very short proximity of here, you've got the hospital, through to Bunnings and out through to the weir.
"You can easily stroll into town or drive into town whatever you prefer and you've got the view over to Wodonga, across to Huon Hill."
No one put up their hand to bid and the property was passed in without a vendor bid being cast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.