Precious pooches, prehistoric pups unite for 30 years of Albury's Million Paws Walk

Three decades of fighting animal cruelty and supporting the Border community was celebrated at Albury's Million Paws Walk on Sunday, May 26.
The 30th anniversary of the annual event had more than 120 dogs registered for a stroll around Hovell Tree Park in support of the RSPCA.
Albury Million Paws Walk co-ordinator Leyla Al-Shujayre said the organisation had always received wonderful support.
"I'm just happy for the Albury-Wodonga community to come out and enjoy the day with their dogs," she said.
"It looked really good as everyone set off on the walk."
The Million Paws Walk also offered a variety of stalls to provide information to pet owners about desexing, microchipping and vaccination.
"We've also got our aged care program because people don't know when they might need to go to hospital and we're they're to support their pets," Ms Al-Shujayre said.
"We also accept surrenders. There is so much involved with taking a surrender and re-training and re-homing it with the right person.
"The community goes through stresses, but we always bounce back."
Wodonga woman Rochelle Clegg said it was her fourth time at the Million Paws Walk with her miniature poodle Alfie, and first for her new addition Nala, the same breed.
The pair were a standout in the best dressed stakes in their dinosaur outfits.
"It's a good day out because mine are pretty social, and it's good to see all the little stalls like Todd's Tasty Treats just to see what they've got," she said.
Fellow Wodonga resident Thelma Cowie brought her miniature poodle Milly along for the first time
"She hasn't seen so many dogs before," Mrs Cowie said.
"She means everything to me. I used to have another poodle and she died when she was 14, but I'd just got Milly before she went.
"They're good company."
Heidi Lutze also made an impression with her trio of Shetland Sheepdogs, known as Shelties.
The Albury resident is part of a Border dog walking group called Shelties Unleashed, who attended their first Million Paws Walk together.
Mrs Lutze said she "could not live without a dog".
"They are very loyal and trainable and just easy to look after. They're beautiful dogs," she said.
"They make me laugh every day.
"We're trying to get the group out there so that other Sheltie owners can join us."
Mrs Lutz said fellow owners interested in joining the group could check out the Shelties Unleashed Albury-Wodonga Facebook group.
Albury mayor Kylie King and her dog Molly officially opened the event.
