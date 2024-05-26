Confidence is key as Magpies start to stack consecutive victories

A newfound confidence is starting to build for Murray Magpies following the A-grade side's third consecutive victory.
In a tight tussle at Urana Road Oval, the Magpies were able to hold on to edge out the visiting Saints 54-50.
With a completely new-look side this season under the guidance of former North Albury Hopper Liv Gallaway, the Magpies have also now defeated Culcairn and CDHBU.
"I know these clubs are rebuilding much like we are, but it is nice to get some confidence with some wins on the board," Gallaway said.
"I think the girls are starting to gel really well together and they've got those combinations that are working now too."
But the Magpies didn't have it all their own way in what was a back and forth encounter with the Saints.
"It was really goal for goal most of the game," Gallaway said.
Alisha Schubert played a strong game in goal keeper in a close match-up with Saints' goaler Liz Ehlers.
"She just didn't give up and got her hands to the ball, which was great to see," Gallaway said.
The Magpies will now have a tough task against ladder leaders Jindera, who remain undefeated following a 21-50 win against Henty.
In other round seven clashes, Howlong defeated Lockhart 31-49, Holbrook edged out Billabong Crows in a close contest 38-41, the Giants were too strong for CDHBU 45-12, and Osborne posted a huge total of 104 to Culcairn's 13.
