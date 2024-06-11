Caravan and shed engulfed by flames in East Albury, probe over battery

A shed and caravan have been gutted by fire in East Albury.
Fire crews were called to a Cadell Street property about 6pm on Monday night, June 10.
The caravan and shed were engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived at the scene.
The structure was located at the rear of the property, with crews needing to run hoses down a laneway to extinguish the blaze.
They remained on scene for about two hours.
The shed partially collapsed.
Police are investigating if a lithium-ion battery sparked the blaze.
The owner had been preparing his caravan for a trip and had been due to depart next week.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said firefighters had to be wary of LPG bottles to avoid an explosion.
"With caravan fires there's lots of materials that burn quite fast," he said.
"Crews were unable to save the caravan and its contents.
"There were no reports of any injuries."
Police are investigating the cause of the fire.
The incident was the second fire involving a caravan in East Albury in recent weeks.
A newly purchased caravan was engulfed in the car park of the Home Maker shopping centre on Borella Road on May 6.
A caravan was also damaged during a blaze at a Church Street home in January.
Meanwhile fire crews also attended another small shed fire on Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to a McLeod Court property in West Albury about 11.20am.
A small steel shed at the side of the house was alight and was quickly extinguished.
