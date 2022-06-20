YOUR SAY: Housing projects provoke questions, concerns and insults

Maybe a reassessment of the hollows in the avenue of elms in the botanical gardens, that face being cut down, is needed given that only two of the 24 were deemed necessary for removal within five years and the risk assessment didn't identify any trees as unacceptable. Six elm trees were tolerable and the remaining 18 were identified as broadly acceptable with a life span of five to 10 years, and two were assessed as being viable for 10 to 20 years.

