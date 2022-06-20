YOUR SAY: Housing projects provoke questions, concerns and insults

Are these buildings going to be built under the universal design? Are they appropriate for the people who may or will in time need accessible housing, for example parents with prams, post-surgery (crutches/wheelchairs), older persons needing to downsize with wheelie walkers or wheelchairs. Accessibility is for all people at all times in their lives.
After reading the article with Henry Dinning (The Border Mail, June 12), I feel personally insulted and angry.
Chicken Littles....really? Unjustified negative opinions from naysayers...really? Noisy minority...really? What numbers are deemed fair representation? Then to go on and mention the unfounded criticism developers have to put up with. Again, really?
Who is the 'poor me' in this argument? Of course the site needs some form of development but to write inflammatory, insulting statements aimed at the local community expressing genuine concern for the project is not the way to get people on side. Yes, I agree in part - council should be careful when considering this project and not feel bullied into fast-tracking their decision.
I applaud Albury Council for altering their plan for the subdivision along Kerr Road in Thurgoona, to enable the hollow bearing trees to be retained.
Maybe a reassessment of the hollows in the avenue of elms in the botanical gardens, that face being cut down, is needed given that only two of the 24 were deemed necessary for removal within five years and the risk assessment didn't identify any trees as unacceptable. Six elm trees were tolerable and the remaining 18 were identified as broadly acceptable with a life span of five to 10 years, and two were assessed as being viable for 10 to 20 years.
Planning is necessary to deal with the homelessness. There is a need to think outside the box. Instead of lumping all this type of housing in one area, Albury Council could allow planning for additional small units to be scattered throughout the city. To integrate social housing would allow some dignity to the many who are unable to fund their own shelter. I suggest this planning is urgently required.
